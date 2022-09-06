Gladbrook-Reinbeck to Host Community Information Meeting September 7

REINBECK — Gladbrook-Reinbeck Community Schools will host a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday about the district’s facility needs and the proposed $23.6 million bond issue on the ballot on Sept. 13.
The event will be held in the Gladbrook-Reinbeck High School gym and will feature district staff, board members, and residents discussing next week's vote. Additionally, the Board of Education looks to clear up some inaccurate information that has been circulating, according to a news release. That relates to the amount of the general obligation bond and how the funds can be used as well as the proposed use of 1% sales tax funds in the project.
The bond issue would have a property tax impact of $199.58 annually on a home assessed at $100,000. For agricultural land, the impact would be anywhere from $5.36 to $6.62 per acre annually, depending on the location in Tama, Black Hawk, Grundy, or Marshall County.
To learn more about the Sept. 13 bond vote and to view answers to frequently asked questions, go online to grcsdplanning.org.