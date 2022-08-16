Gladbrook-Reinbeck Schools hosts community meeting on upcoming bond vote

REINBECK — The Gladbrook-Reinbeck Community School District will host a community meeting Aug. 24 on the district’s facility needs and the proposed bond issue on the ballot this September.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Gladbrook Memorial Building on West Johnston Street. At the meeting, Gladbrook-Reinbeck staff, board members, and residents will discuss the district’s facility needs, the potential solution on the ballot, and financing of the proposed project.

If approved Sept. 13, the $23.6 million general obligation bond would enable the district to address its most pressing facility needs in both buildings, according to a news release. These include upgrades to heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; a gym expansion at the junior/senior high school; classroom additions at the elementary school; and secured entries at both buildings. The plan also calls for making every restroom and floor level handicap accessible, including the addition of an elevator.

“Throughout this process, we have sought the input and feedback of our community as we have examined our facility needs and reviewed a range of possible solutions,” Superintendent Erik Smith said in the release. “Now, we look to continue this high level of engagement through our August 24 community event. We look forward to sharing more information and answering questions about our facility needs and the projects we are proposing.”

An approved bond would have a property tax impact of $199.58 annually ($16.63 per month) on a home assessed at $100,000. For agricultural land, the impact would be anywhere from $5.36 to $6.62 per acre annually, depending on the location in Tama, Black Hawk, Grundy, or Marshall County.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck currently has the 29th lowest tax levy rate in Iowa out of more than 320 school districts, the release said. If the bond is approved, the district’s tax levy rate would still be lower than 143 other Iowa school districts.

Learn more about the Sept. 13 bond vote and view answers to frequently asked questions online at grcsdplanning.org.