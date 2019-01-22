GLADBROOK — Its classrooms are no longer filled with children, but the former Gladbrook school is still a destination in the community.
Since an addition was completed in 2008 on the south side of what was then Gladbrook-Reinbeck Middle School, the space has served as a city-run fitness and wellness center. That continued after the Board of Education decided in February 2015 to close the building and have all Gladbrook-Reinbeck Community Schools’ students attend classes in Reinbeck.
After an initial decision by Gladbrook city officials last spring to seek a new location for the fitness center, the school board approved a $118,400 contract to remove asbestos. Iowa law requires removal of the hazardous material — found in some of the building’s floor tiles, textured ceilings and insulation — prior to demolition.
Superintendent David Hill said in an email the district, which hasn’t attempted to sell the building, is committed to continuing maintenance of the unneeded space and eventual demolition. But a lack of other fitness center options for the city has complicated plans.
“In September, the City Council sent a letter to the school board stating that they would like to have further conversations about the building,” Hill said. “It turns out there was not a suitable location for a fitness center in any existing buildings in town, and the construction of a new fitness center would be cost-prohibitive.”
Council members told district officials they would like to preserve the fitness center along with the pool area and nearby locker rooms. Hill said the city, which had long operated the pool after the school quit using it, decided to stop last spring due to maintenance and available labor issues. However, he believes the city would convert it into a room for fitness classes and other activities if the space is preserved.
“The City Council has communicated to the district that they would like the district to pay for all additional costs associated with keeping the fitness center standing,” said Hill.
Mayor Keith Sash didn’t return calls for comment left at City Hall and his home.
“We are continuing to explore options for partial demolition of the building in cooperation with the city, which would allow the fitness center and locker room to be retained,” added Hill, noting no timeline has been established for a decision. An architect provided demolition estimates to the district based on square footage average costs.
“These ballpark estimates placed the cost of a total demolition at $517,000, with approximately $66,000 in additional costs being identified to retain the pool, locker room and fitness center,” he said. “In addition, the architectural services would be more expensive because tearing down most of a building while keeping a small portion of it intact is more of a ‘surgical’ process than just demolishing the whole thing.”
No decision is being made now on how to proceed, since the district hasn’t identified funds for demolition.
Hill said one option would be to set aside money over several years from the physical plant and equipment levy — although those funds have been needed for other purposes in recent years. Another possibility is that the Legislature will extend the statewide 1 percent sales tax for schools. Those revenues “would be our best option to pay for a demolition or partial demolition,” he noted.
