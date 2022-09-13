 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gladbrook-Reinbeck school district bond issue referendum fails overwhelmingly

  • Updated
Election - Evergreen

REINBECK — The Gladbrook-Reinbeck Community School District did not gain permission from voters to sell up to $23.6 million in general obligation bonds during a special election Tuesday.

Both questions failed to get the needed 60% of the vote, according to unofficial results.

The first question to approve the release of general obligation bonds not to exceed $23.61 million for district infrastructure and facility improvements received 36.3% of the vote, or 604 votes.

Another 1,059 people, or 63.7%, voted against it.

“It’s obviously disappointing, and we feel it will lead to a big disparity,” said Superintendent Erik Smith. “We knew it’d be an uphill battle with some already locked-in vote, and I think there was just some confusion about what was being voted on."

The second question, which limited the amount of bonds that could actually be issued, also failed by a vote of 579, or 34.9%, versus 1,080 votes, or 65.1%.

The approval would have translated to an additional $199.58 annually ($16.63 per month) in taxes on a home assessed at $100,000. For agricultural land, the impact would be anywhere from $5.36 to $6.62 per acre annually, depending on the location.

“We’d like to try get it back on the ballot, but we need to think about our approach because we know we have the need for it,” said Smith.

Some of the big priorities were handicapped accessibility, HVAC upgrades, and safety and security improvements.

