Gladbrook-Reinbeck school board approves petition language

REINBECK — The Board of Education has taken a step toward seeking voter approval of funds for expansion and improvement of Gladbrook-Reinbeck Community Schools’ infrastructure.

On Tuesday, board members made the decision to support language of a petition that could get a $23.6 million bond issue on the ballot Sept. 13.

According to Superintendent Erik Smith, 130 signatures of district residents will be needed by next month. That is 25% of 519, the number of voters in the last school board election.

If the referendum is successful, the general obligation bonds that the district issues would be repaid with taxpayer dollars.

Over the past several months, a facilities task force has been examining Gladbrook-Reinbeck’s building needs and exploring potential solutions. Some of the most pressing issues identified have included: heating, ventilating and air conditioning upgrades; handicap accessibility in bathrooms; a gym expansion at the junior and senior high school; classroom additions to the elementary school; and secured entries.

These needs were identified through an 18-month facilities planning process. Earlier this year, the input and feedback provided through a community-wide survey helped the task force prioritize the district’s needs and find a potential solution.

“Throughout this process, we have engaged our community into the district’s needs and used a collaborative approach to prioritize and find solutions to those needs,” Smith said in a news release earlier this month. “We are pleased with the work of the task force in developing a potential solution that reflects the input and feedback of our district residents.”

