Gladbrook-Reinbeck receives petition for ballot measure

If passed, the $23.6 million bond would go toward upgrades on HVAC systems, a gym expansion at the junior/senior high school, classroom additions at the elementary school and secured entries at both buildings. There are also plans to make all restrooms handicap accessible.

“After many months of planning and the engagement of our community, we are pleased that the board has decided to move forward with a sound solution to our district’s facility needs,” said Erik Smith, superintendent. “The tremendous work of our task force and the input provided by residents through our survey have allowed us to move forward in a thoughtful and comprehensive way.”

An approved bond would have a property tax impact of $199.58 annually ($16.63 per month) on a home assessed at $100,000. For agricultural land, the impact would be anywhere from $5.36 to $6.62 per acre annually, depending on the location in Tama, Black Hawk, Grundy, or Marshall County.

