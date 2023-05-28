Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

REINBECK — The 2023 Carrie Chapman Catt Award was presented to Gladbrook-Reinbeck High School on May 22 by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate.

The award goes to any school that registers at least 90% of eligible students to vote. Gladbrook-Reinbeck surpassed the mark during the 2022-23 school year. This is the school's second time qualifying for the award.

The award is named after the famous Iowan who was instrumental in securing passage of the 19th Amendment, granting women access to the ballot box more than 100 years ago.