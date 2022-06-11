Gladbrook-Reinbeck facilities task force to recommend potential bond issue

REINBECK — Over the past several months, a task force has been examining the Gladbrook-Reinbeck Community School District’s facility needs and exploring potential solutions.

As a next step, the task force will make a recommendation to the Board of Education Tuesday to place a bond issue question on the ballot Sept. 13. The board will then have to decide on whether to move forward with a referendum. If the board does and it's approved by voters, this would enable the district to address its most pressing facility needs at both campuses, including:

Heating, ventilating and air conditioning system upgrades in both buildings to include heating and cooling.

Making every restroom and floor level handicap accessible, including the addition of an elevator.

A gym expansion at the Junior/Senior High School.

Classroom additions to the elementary school.

Secured entry in both buildings.

Renovations and updates in both buildings.

These needs were identified through an 18-month facilities planning process. Earlier this year, the input and feedback provided through a community-wide survey helped the task force prioritize the district’s needs and find a potential solution.

“Throughout this process, we have engaged our community into the district’s facility needs and used a collaborative approach to prioritize and find solutions to those needs,” Superintendent Erik Smith said in a news release. “We are pleased with the work of the task force in developing a potential solution that reflects the input and feedback of our district residents. We look forward to the task force’s presentation at the next board meeting and a robust discussion on possible next steps.”

