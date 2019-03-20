CEDAR FALLS -- As Eric Giddens prepares to be sworn into the Iowa Senate, he's getting ready to step down from the Cedar Falls Board of Education.
He won the Senate District 30 special election Tuesday after Jeff Danielson's resignation last month. But unlike candidates in November general elections, he has very little lag time before taking the seat, which represents all of Cedar Falls as well as parts of Waterloo and Hudson.
While his swearing in hasn't been finalized, Giddens said it is "tentatively Monday, contingent upon canvassing and certification of the election results." The Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to canvass the election Wednesday.
Once it's official, though, said Giddens, "it looks pretty clear" that he'll have to resign. "The message we've gotten from the Attorney General's office is that I do need to. We're trying to work on what that process looks like in an incredibly short amount of time."
Iowa Code addresses the issue in Chapter 39.11. It says: "Statewide elected officials and members of the general assembly shall not hold more than one elective office at a time." The next section of the code lays out the requirement to resign "before the beginning of the term of the office to which the person was most recently elected." It goes on to say that "failure to submit the required resignation will result in a vacancy in all elective offices" the person holds.
Initially, it wasn't clear to Giddens that he needed to resign. And, before the election, he had a different priority than looking at that question.
"It was such a quick timeline," he noted. "I was just trying to win the election. It's hard to make too many plans for after that."
Joyce Coil, president of the Cedar Falls Community Schools' board, said it was "premature" before the election to address what would happen if Giddens was elected. "Now that we know that Eric will represent us in Senate District 30, we will take the opportunity to sit down with him," she noted. That meeting, which will also include Superintendent Andy Pattee, is expected to take place next week, after spring break.
Giddens was elected to a four-year term on the board in September 2017, so he'll be vacating the position with more than 2-1/2 years left. School boards can fill a vacancy by appointment unless school district residents successfully petition to hold an election.
