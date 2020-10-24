 Skip to main content
Generational expert to lead virtual presentation Monday
Generational expert to lead virtual presentation Monday

Mark Perna

WATERLOO — Mark Perna, a best-selling author and generational expert, on Monday will lead a virtual presentation on the topic of education and today's student followed by a question-and-answer session.

"Answering Why: Unleashing Passion, Purpose, and Performance in Younger Generations" will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. It is supported by Waterloo Community Schools, the city of Waterloo, Grow Cedar Valley, Hawkeye Community College and The Leader in Me.

To participate, go online to zoom.us and click on "join a meeting." The meeting ID is 862 9350 0827 and the passcode is 138443. Participants can also follow the link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86293500827?pwd=cXFJUks4T2tRcHo1Ry9rUit5TEIwUT09#success to join.

In the session, he will unveil strategies for working with today's younger generation. He'll discuss why the synergy of robust academic knowledge, technical competency and professional skills is the single most important competitive advantage a young person can possess – and how to help them achieve it.

