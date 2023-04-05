CEDAR FALLS -- The Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center and University of Northern Iowa Department of Theatre are offering a first-of-its-kind opportunity for middle and high school students in the Cedar Valley who have an interest in technical theater.

The Science and Engineering in Technical Theater (SETT) Camp is a week-long experience to introduce youth to technical theater through lighting, audio engineering, set construction, costuming and more -- all while amplifying STEM concepts.

The camp is scheduled from July 10-14 for students entering grades seven through nine, and July 17-21 for high schoolers. All camps take place on campus and run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Students will work closely with passionate experts from both Gallagher Bluedorn and TheatreUNI and gain hands-on experience that will help them understand what happens behind the scenes to make the magic happen on stage. Free lunch will be provided.

The $150 registration fee is waived for all campers thanks to a generous donation from the Mary Taylor GBPAC Family Experience Fund and additional support from the McElroy Foundation, Veridian Credit Union and the UNI Center for Diversity, Inclusion and Social Justice.

Registration for each session is limited to the first 40 students. For more information or to register, visit camps.uni.edu.

