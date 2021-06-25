Gallagher Bluedorn receives $2 million gift for renovation, expansion from Barrett Foundation

The 20-year-old Gallagher Bluedorn is slated to undergo a $14.9 million renovation and expansion to modernize the space. Originally built to host 140 events and serve up to 14,000 guests annually, the center currently has nearly 600 events and more than 115,000 guests each year – operating at 10 times its expected capacity.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In recognition of the Barrett foundation’s gift, the newly constructed marquee lounge will be named the Pauline R. Barrett Charitable Foundation Marquee Lounge.

“The marquee lounge is the heart of the entire renovation project. The marquee lounge will be a world class gathering place to match world class performances that take place on our stage,” Steve Carignan, executive director of the Gallagher Bluedorn, said in the news release.

The proposed space will provide guests with a place to gather with friends for drinks or a light dinner before the show and a place to linger over coffee after the show. The marquee lounge will also serve as a private classroom for the center’s Kaleidoscope participants to meet and interact with authors and actors. Each year, the Gallagher Bluedorn provides opportunities for upwards of 40,000 preschool through 12th grade students to experience a wide range of performing arts at a $1 per child cost.