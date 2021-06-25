Gallagher Bluedorn receives $2 million gift for renovation, expansion from Barrett Foundation

CEDAR FALLS — The Pauline R. Barrett Charitable Foundation has given $2 million to the renovation and expansion of the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.
“Pauline was known throughout the Cedar Valley for her philanthropy and volunteerism,” University of Northern Iowa President Mark Nook said in a news release. The performing arts center is located on UNI's campus.
“During her lifetime, the university was fortunate to have her support for student scholarships as well as various capital projects across campus. UNI and the Cedar Valley are stronger because of Pauline’s transformational support of her community,” added Nook.
Barrett, a Waterloo resident who died in February 2018, took a great interest in supporting the areas of education, health and culture. She was a leader in the community through her involvement in numerous community groups and foundations.
“The foundation invested in the Gallagher Bluedorn improvements to carry on Pauline’s legacy of supporting UNI and the performing arts in the Cedar Valley. The Gallagher Bluedorn is a jewel in the Cedar Valley and one that Pauline was very proud of,” Theresa Hoffman, a member of the foundation's grant committee, said in the news release. “Pauline was very committed to UNI and its students, and we feel strongly about continuing the work she started.”
The 20-year-old Gallagher Bluedorn is slated to undergo a $14.9 million renovation and expansion to modernize the space. Originally built to host 140 events and serve up to 14,000 guests annually, the center currently has nearly 600 events and more than 115,000 guests each year – operating at 10 times its expected capacity.
In recognition of the Barrett foundation’s gift, the newly constructed marquee lounge will be named the Pauline R. Barrett Charitable Foundation Marquee Lounge.
“The marquee lounge is the heart of the entire renovation project. The marquee lounge will be a world class gathering place to match world class performances that take place on our stage,” Steve Carignan, executive director of the Gallagher Bluedorn, said in the news release.
The proposed space will provide guests with a place to gather with friends for drinks or a light dinner before the show and a place to linger over coffee after the show. The marquee lounge will also serve as a private classroom for the center’s Kaleidoscope participants to meet and interact with authors and actors. Each year, the Gallagher Bluedorn provides opportunities for upwards of 40,000 preschool through 12th grade students to experience a wide range of performing arts at a $1 per child cost.
“The Kaleidoscope Series has allowed the Gallagher Bluedorn to serve underserved rural communities of eastern Iowa,” Carignan said. “Our younger audience members can gather in the new lounge space to discuss, think, laugh and really dig into the meaning of a performance. Kaleidoscope participants will be provided with the unique opportunity to learn – firsthand – about theater and connect with performers.”
“We hope this investment in the Cedar Valley will enhance the experience of the patrons of the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center and increase not only usage of the facility, but increase the number of individuals who are able to enjoy what the Gallagher Bluedorn has to offer,” Hoffman said. “This gift would have resonated with Pauline and she would have been proud to know the number of students that will benefit.”
Other announced gifts for the renovation and expansion project include $1 million from the Gallagher Family Foundation and $200,000 from Cecelia and Jim Mudd Sr. Construction on the project is slated to begin in the summer of 2022.
The gifts were made to the University of Northern Iowa through the UNI Foundation. Learn more about it at foundation.uni.edu.