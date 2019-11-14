CEDAR FALLS – An enhanced guest experience will be added to future playbills at a performing arts center in Cedar Falls.
The Board of Regents approved an expansion project for the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center on the University of Northern Iowa campus on Thursday.
“We really want to serve the patrons, and we really want to position the Gallagher Bluedorn for the next 20 years,” said the venue’s Executive Director Steve Carignan.
The 16,400-square-foot addition and the remodeling of 4,500 square feet will add multiple amenities. The project's estimated budget is $14 million and will be funded by gifts and donations. Construction is expected to take place in 2021 or 2022.
Currently, UNI’s Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center has limited ability to host donor events, sponsor programs or assemble meet-and-greet gatherings before or after shows, Carignan said.
Built in 2000, Gallagher Bluedorn eliminated many originally planned amenities due to budget constraints, including a large multi-purpose room to host events, a patron/donor lounge, an updated box office, food and beverage concessions, new seating in the theaters, additional restrooms and an additional drop-off driving lane.
“They decided they wanted to preserve the performance hall over all other things,” Carignan said.
The upcoming project will add those amenities back into the facility by expanding the building by 16,400 square feet and renovating 4,500 square feet of its existing 125,700 square feet.
Carignan said the project will cater to younger patrons with more of a digital presence in the building, including access to streaming devices and a television studio.
“We’re sort of shifting from a clerk to a concierge,” Carignan said. “A ticket clerk just sells a ticket. A consierge actually takes care of the guest.”
