G-R Schools could sell up to $23.6 million in GO bonds if voters approve Tuesday

REINBECK — The Gladbrook-Reinbeck Community School District is asking voters’ permission Tuesday to sell up to $23.6 million in general obligation bonds.

The referendum would need 60% approval for the district of about 475 kids to move forward with taking on the debt for various projects at both its primary and secondary schools.

The approval translates to $199.58 annually ($16.63 per month) in taxes on a home assessed at $100,000. For agricultural land, the impact would be anywhere from $5.36 to $6.62 per acre annually, depending on the location.

It’s believed to be the first time Gladbrook-Reinbeck Schools has made a significant bond request since the district consolidated. It was in the 1960s when the separate Gladbrook and Reinbeck school districts last took on bonds for expansion and building gymnasiums, according to Board of Education president Donovan Devore.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve made a significant investment in our schools,” said Devore.

If the first question is approved, which authorizes the bond sales for the various projects, but not the second, the district will still be able to take on $15.3 million in debt, rather than the $23.6 million.

Superintendent Erik Smith said the district is also planning on using its proceeds from the statewide 1% sales tax for schools, known as Secure an Advanced Vision for Education, “to limit the impact on the tax rate. Our goal would be save on interest and pay back as quickly as possible. One of our big goals would be make everything handicapped accessible and to add HVAC, because without it our kids aren’t comfortable or in a good mood.”

A gym expansion at the Junior/Senior High School and classroom additions at the elementary school also would mean “more space for programs,” he said. Approval also brings a more secured entry to both buildings.

Residents of Crystal Township, Spring Creek Township, the cities of Gladbrook, Reinbeck, and Lincoln, Grant Township, Lincoln Township, Buckingham Township, and in Marshall, Black Hawk, and Grundy counties will have access to the polls from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

People can vote at the Gladbrook Memorial Building, 421 Johnston St., Gladbrook; Amvets Post No. 10, 101 E. Main St., Lincoln; or Reinbeck Memorial Building, 208 Broad St., Reinbeck.

“They need updating, and we need to make sure they are 21st century learning environments and ready for the future” said Smith.

In addition to certain people always being hesitant to approve anything involving a tax hike, the board’s decision to close the Gladbrook elementary and middle school building in 2015 may be one reason why people are hesitant to support the referendum.

“They feel they’re supporting Reinbeck at the expense of Gladbrook,” said Devore.