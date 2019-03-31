WAVERLY — Jairo Viales, a Fulbright Outreach Scholar from Costa Rica, will speak on the Wartburg College campus Tuesday in the Whitehouse Business Center Room 214.
The 11:30 a.m. lecture is free and open to the public. Viales, an employee of the Costa Rican Ministry of Public Education who specializes in teaching English as a second language, will speak on the “Role of Language as a Vehicle for Learning Culture and Defining Identity.”
Viales has a master’s degree from the National University of Costa Rica in teaching English as a second language and in second languages and cultures with an emphasis on English for adult learners. He teaches at the college and K-12 levels. He research is on effective learning methodologies and the importance of teaching English as a second language.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.