Jairo Viales

WAVERLY — Jairo Viales, a Fulbright Outreach Scholar from Costa Rica, will speak on the Wartburg College campus Tuesday in the Whitehouse Business Center Room 214.

The 11:30 a.m. lecture is free and open to the public. Viales, an employee of the Costa Rican Ministry of Public Education who specializes in teaching English as a second language, will speak on the “Role of Language as a Vehicle for Learning Culture and Defining Identity.”

Viales has a master’s degree from the National University of Costa Rica in teaching English as a second language and in second languages and cultures with an emphasis on English for adult learners. He teaches at the college and K-12 levels. He research is on effective learning methodologies and the importance of teaching English as a second language.

