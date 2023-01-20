Friends of MercyOne opens scholarship applications to students

WATERLOO — Students in the Cedar Valley who are interested in pursuing careers in health care are invited to apply for scholarships.

The Friends of MercyOne Waterloo and Cedar Falls Medical Centers established the scholarships to help support qualified students’ interest in a health-related field of study. Fifteen $1,000 scholarships will be awarded.

To qualify, students must:

Be a high school senior planning to enroll or a post-secondary student already enrolled in education to pursue a health-related career.

Reside within Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Fayette, Grundy or Tama counties.

Have a minimum 3.0 grade point average.

Demonstrate financial need.

Demonstrate community involvement.

Application materials are available to download at MercyOne.org/scholarship. Printed copies are also available in area school counselors’ offices or in person at Mercy One Waterloo Foundation, 3421 W. Ninth St. in Waterloo, and MercyOne Cedar Falls Foundation, 515 College St. in Cedar Falls.

Submissions must be received by mail no later than March 1. Recipients will be announced in April.

