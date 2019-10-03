FREDERICKSBURG — A Northeast Iowa school was among four in the state recently named a National Blue Ribbon School.
Fredericksburg Elementary School is being recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as an exemplary high performing school in Iowa as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests. Schools could also be recognized for exemplary achievement after closing an achievement gap. Dayton Elementary, Delwood Elementary in Delmar and Winterset Middle schools are the other Iowa honorees.
They will be among 362 National Blue Ribbon Schools celebrated Nov. 14 and 15 in a Washington, D.C., awards ceremony.
Jill Glenn, Fredericksburg Elementary principal, said she is “really just pleased and thrilled” that the school was given the award. “I definitely want to commend all of our staff here and our parents and community. It’s a team effort.”
The school filled out an application after being notified in January that it had been nominated by the state. She said the school’s performance was looked at in all areas for the award, but particularly in literacy and math.
You have free articles remaining.
“We’ve worked really, really hard at improving our literacy,” said Glenn.
A narrative about the school from the Department of Education noted Fredericksburg Elementary implemented an intensive literacy curriculum, pairs younger and older students through a Reading Buddies program, and sees improvements through other programs like Reading Counts. The school also formed a reading team and began monitoring progress weekly for students not meeting benchmarks. That has led to “high levels of students” meeting the benchmarks and showing growth on the literacy tests.
The school “really encourages parents to play an active role” in their children’s education, said Glenn. Family reading nights are held at the school and parents are involved in various ways within the building.
She noted that the school is still deciding who will attend the Washington, D.C., ceremony. Everyone will have a chance to participate in the festivities, though.
“While we’re accepting the award, we plan to have a little celebration back here, as well,” said Glenn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.