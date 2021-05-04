Fourth provost finalist is longtime University of Northern Iowa dean, faculty member

Bass noted her “close to 20 years of administrative experience” at Northern Iowa in a letter to the search committee made available by the university. She said her “depth and breadth of leadership experience, vision, and style along with my deep understanding of the institution will help drive UNI to continue its record of success and innovation.”

She added, “I have chosen to invest my professional career at UNI because its mission and values align closely with my own. ... As an internal candidate, I bring the ability to create a seamless transition to immediately address the challenges facing UNI.”

Among the accomplishments highlighted in her letter, Bass talked about being co-chairwoman of the general education re-envisioning committee, whose establishment was prompted by a review by the Higher Learning Commission. She said that has “provided an opportunity to build a vibrant new program based upon learning outcomes and innovative courses.”

Her leadership was guided by campus-wide engagement that allowed for frequent communication with various groups and regular feedback opportunities. The result, she said, was “stronger outcomes by creating a dialogue that led to the inclusion of more diverse viewpoints.”