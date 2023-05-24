WATERLOO — Within less than two years, Helenjean Marshall lost both of her parents. But without the amazing people who stepped into her life, it could have been far worse.

First her father, Dean, died in 2018 and then, in 2020, her mother, Angel, also passed away. Marshall was placed in foster care for a little over a year before she was taken in by Cliff and Sonya Tharpe of Reinbeck. The experience not only got her out of a terrible spot, but completely changed her perspective.

“I loved it because I had kids that were around my age in the home,” Marshall said. “They taught me how to get life skills. We had fun, we did a lot of fun things like go on family vacations, hang out – all that type of stuff. They even threw me a graduation party after graduation.”

The Tharpes also allowed Marshall to have constant contact and involvement with her older brother, Dean Jr., who wasn’t in a position at the time to be able to act as her guardian. They were supportive throughout her time with them and, according to her, the steps they took allowed her to heal.

Now aged out of the foster care system, Marshall says she still considers her foster parents and siblings her family. They’re still people she can turn to and fall back on as she embarks on going to college and work.

“At first when I got into foster care, I really didn’t want to be in foster care because I wanted to be with family,” Marshall said. “But now that I aged out, I see that it actually gave me a new look on life.”

On June 1, from 4 to 5:30 p.m., success stories like Marshall’s are being honored at the Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center during the 15th annual foster care youth graduation celebration. According to Michelle Cooper, a transition planning specialist for the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services, the event provides practical gifts for graduates that they can use as they prepare for college or moving into their own apartments.

Six foster youth are expected to participate in the open house, which the public is invited to attend. The Adult Learning Center is located at 120 Jefferson St.

Cooper added that only 56% of children in the U.S. who go into foster care end up graduating from high school, while only 3% graduate from college. Older teenagers may move around from school to school and district to district for various reasons, with each school system having different credit requirements.

The stress involved in constant moves and decreased involvement that comes as a result of these changes can also be a factor, so the celebration is recognizing a major achievement for the students.

“It’s a huge accomplishment for them and we absolutely want to recognize that, support them and make a big deal about it,” Cooper said. “Definitely.”

Marshall added that events like this are a reminder that foster care is not the end of the road and they deserve to celebrate with their peers.

“It’s a new look on life. People are willing to help you and it’s nice to go to an event like that because my grandmother showed and she was proud,” Marshall said. “I know my parents would have been proud of me, as well, for being such a young adult.”

Donations are being accepted to procure practical gifts for the students. Checks made payable to Success Link, to help cover the cost of the group gift, can be sent to Ellen Vanderloo, 3608 Inverness Road, Waterloo, IA 50701. Additional information is available by calling Vanderloo at (319) 290-0005.