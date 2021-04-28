Foster care committee ensures graduates hit the ground running

WATERLOO – A local foster care committee is inviting the community to share in support of some of the county’s most vulnerable graduates.

“Graduation truly is an achievement,” said Ellen Vanderloo, a member of the foster care graduation committee. “Especially when you add the stress and trauma from being in foster care.”

This year the committee plans to honor 13 Black Hawk County students with a celebratory parade of cars June 4 in place of an open-house due to COVID-19. Committee members will travel to each graduate’s home with a bundle of household necessities, cards from community members and a personalized cake.

“They all seem to be so appreciative and very excited and very thankful,” said Michelle Cooper, a transition specialist with Black Hawk County Department of Human Services. “It’s always just a heartfelt moment.”

Each year Vanderloo, Cooper and other advocates for foster children give these students a well-earned salute and practical items needed to move out on their own for the first time. The students are from several area schools, including Cedar Falls, Waterloo West, East, and Expo high schools, and Bremwood Lutheran Services in Iowa in Waverly.