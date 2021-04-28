Foster care committee ensures graduates hit the ground running

WATERLOO – A local foster care committee is inviting the community to share in support of some of the county’s most vulnerable graduates.
“Graduation truly is an achievement,” said Ellen Vanderloo, a member of the foster care graduation committee. “Especially when you add the stress and trauma from being in foster care.”
This year the committee plans to honor 13 Black Hawk County students with a celebratory parade of cars June 4 in place of an open-house due to COVID-19. Committee members will travel to each graduate’s home with a bundle of household necessities, cards from community members and a personalized cake.
“They all seem to be so appreciative and very excited and very thankful,” said Michelle Cooper, a transition specialist with Black Hawk County Department of Human Services. “It’s always just a heartfelt moment.”
Each year Vanderloo, Cooper and other advocates for foster children give these students a well-earned salute and practical items needed to move out on their own for the first time. The students are from several area schools, including Cedar Falls, Waterloo West, East, and Expo high schools, and Bremwood Lutheran Services in Iowa in Waverly.
“Oftentimes they are kids that don’t have a lot of support. The fact the community can rally around them and show they have support is so important,” said Cooper.
Nationwide, only about half of children raised in foster care graduate from high school, according to Cooper, and less than 3% of foster care students go on to graduate from a four-year college.
Foster care refers to situations when a minor has been placed into care of someone other than the child’s parents, including a group home or shelter, a private home of a state-certified caregiver, or a family member approved by the state.
“When you come out of foster care and you’re 18 and you have no parental support it can be very hard,” Vanderloo said.
The committee began 13 years ago through Cedar Valley’s Promise, a nonprofit early childhood support organization. The committee is made up of local professionals who are familiar with the struggles of foster care, including representatives from DHS, Four Oaks Family and Children Services, volunteers with the CASA program, Hawkeye Community College, Cedar Valley’s Angels, House of Hope, the Pillar’s program and Allen Women’s Health.
Vanderloo, who has served on the committee all 13 years, previously worked for public schools in Iowa for 25 years before she began coordinating volunteers and mentors for Waterloo Schools. She’s also been a court-appointed special advocate for children in foster care for 18 years.
“I’m retired, but this is what I do because it’s my passion,” she said.
Thirteen years ago there were no other foster care graduation organizations in Northeast Iowa. Since then, Vanderloo has seen them grow in Independence and Cedar Rapids.
“I think we kind of started a trend,” she said.
Each year residents and businesses are welcome to add to the graduation gifts. Last year Vanderloo said 37 people contributed, including Cedar Valley’s Angels, Quota Club, Kimball Avenue Methodist Church and the Exchange Club.
“The community is so generous,” Vanderloo said. “Cards of encouragement, kind gestures … that really shows kids we care about them.”
Additional gifts can be mailed or dropped off to Ellen Vanderloo, 3608 Inverness Road, Waterloo, 50701. Checks are payable to Success Link. This year’s deadline is May 28.
For more information, call Vanderloo at (319) 290-0005.