CEDAR FALLS — The Iowa Department of Education is seeking the public’s input on proposed physical education and health standards.
A public forum from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Pella will have a satellite site at the University of Northern Iowa’s Wellness and Recreation Center, 2250 Hudson Road. It will be held in room 242.
The standards — selected by the Physical Education and Health Standards Review Team — would be recommended to schools but not required. Feedback will also be gathered through an online survey, which will be open until Dec. 20.
The survey can be found by following links on the Department of Education’s homepage, educateiowa.gov. A link to a press release can be found under the “Headlines” box. The survey link is in the press release along with links to information about the proposed standards.
Input from the survey and public forums will be incorporated into the team’s final recommendations for standards.
The Physical Education and Health Standards Review Team was created in response to public support for offering standards that go beyond the mandatory subject areas of English language arts, mathematics, science, social studies and 21st century skills. The team hopes to get the proposed physical education and health standards to the State Board of Education for consideration sometime next spring.
