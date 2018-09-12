CLEAR LAKE -- The principal of Clear Lake Middle School who formerly was a principal in Waverly has died from pancreatic cancer, the district said Wednesday.
Steve Kwikkel, 55, had worked at Clear Lake Schools since 2013.
“In his years at Clear Lake, Steve touched the lives of many students, parents, and staff,” school officials said in a statement on Facebook, which noted Area Education Agency Crisis Team members and local ministers would be available for staff and students.
Kwikkel’s career began in 1986 as a sixth-grade teacher in western Iowa’s Rockwell City, where he helped establish a sixth- through eighth-grade middle school in Lytton after the schools began a sharing agreement.
Kwikkel’s career in education spanned more than three decades. In 2011, he was named Iowa’s Middle Level Principal of the Year.
Kwikkel earned his master’s degree in education administration from the University of Northern Iowa in 1994 and his first principalship in Tipton in 1994.
He spent five years as the middle school principal in Spencer, one year in Hickory, N.C., and 11 years in Waverly.
Kwikkel is survived by his wife, Jill, and three adult children -- Christian, Holly and Ally. Funeral arrangements are pending.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.