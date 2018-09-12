Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Steve Kwikkel

Steve Kwikkel

CLEAR LAKE -- The principal of Clear Lake Middle School who formerly was a principal in Waverly has died from pancreatic cancer, the district said Wednesday.

Steve Kwikkel, 55, had worked at Clear Lake Schools since 2013.

“In his years at Clear Lake, Steve touched the lives of many students, parents, and staff,” school officials said in a statement on Facebook, which noted Area Education Agency Crisis Team members and local ministers would be available for staff and students.

Kwikkel’s career began in 1986 as a sixth-grade teacher in western Iowa’s Rockwell City, where he helped establish a sixth- through eighth-grade middle school in Lytton after the schools began a sharing agreement.

Kwikkel’s career in education spanned more than three decades. In 2011, he was named Iowa’s Middle Level Principal of the Year.

Kwikkel earned his master’s degree in education administration from the University of Northern Iowa in 1994 and his first principalship in Tipton in 1994.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

He spent five years as the middle school principal in Spencer, one year in Hickory, N.C., and 11 years in Waverly.

Kwikkel is survived by his wife, Jill, and three adult children -- Christian, Holly and Ally. Funeral arrangements are pending.

0
0
0
15
4

Load comments