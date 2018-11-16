DES MOINES — A former West Central High School teacher arrested in April for being under the influence of alcohol at work has lost his teaching license.
Daniel Reisner’s license was suspended in August for two years by the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners. He must complete at least 15 in-person class hours of an ethics course offered by the Iowa State Education Association before his license is reinstated. He also received a written reprimand
Reisner was arrested at the Maynard school by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office after officials reported a teacher possibly under the influence of alcohol. Deputies determined the Sumner man had a blood alcohol content above the legal limit for driving. He was charged with first-offense public intoxication. According to a Waterloo Community Schools seniority list, Reisner was a teacher at Hoover Middle School prior to working at West Central High School.
Student relationship
In another case, the board reinstated the teaching license of Peter Foxhoven, who was suspended in February 2017 for an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old student while working at Oelwein Community Schools.
The board’s investigation found the former talented and gifted teacher “engaged in phone, text, Snapchat and social media communications” with the student in a way that “exceeded the appropriate bounds of teacher-student interaction.”
The settlement agreement said Foxhoven “discussed his drug use as a teenager, as an example of what not to do, and discussed his marital problems with the student.” In addition, he picked up the student in his car “after she called him and said she was thinking of running away from home,” dropping her off near home late at night. However, the report noted, he did not wait to see if she returned home safely and didn’t contact her parents about the comments.
Foxhoven, whose license was suspended for 18 months, completed an ethics course and mental health evaluation, as required by the agreement.
The board approved reinstating his license in October. A search on the board’s website showed no teaching assignment currently.
