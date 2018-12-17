MADISON, Wis. -- University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Chancellor Beverly Kopper resigned as university leader effective Dec. 31 in the wake of public pressure calling for her ouster this fall amid a scandal involving Kopper's husband allegedly sexually harassing female staff members.
Kopper announced the resignation Monday in an email to campus that touted a record year of fundraising, record-high retention and six-year graduation rates and pride in students and staff accomplishments, but left unaddressed the scandal that has engulfed her chancellorship over the past several months.
Kopper is a former University of Northern Iowa administrator who left the Cedar Falls campus in 2010 for the Wisconsin post. At UNI, Kopper had been a member of the psychology faculty beginning in 1988, and held a number of administrative posts culminating in a stint as UNI’s associate provost for academic affairs before her departure.
"Serving as your chancellor has been an honor and a privilege," she wrote. "I have devoted my life to teaching and learning and making a difference. That will never change."
According to Kopper's contract, she also holds a concurrent tenured position as a professor in the Department of Psychology, though it's unclear if she is also stepping down from this role.
A university representative referred all questions to the University of Wisconsin System, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.
The news, first reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, comes amid another investigation by the System that was still ongoing as of Dec. 4.
The investigation was prompted by more women, including a Whitewater Common Council member, coming forward with allegations of sexual harassment against Kopper's husband, Alan "Pete" Hill.
Over the summer, Hill was banned from campus and stripped of his honorary title as an unpaid associate to the chancellor after a UW System investigation found "merit" to allegations that he sexually harassed female employees.
The allegations from those women included a hug that lasted "too long," Hill leaning into a woman for a kiss on the mouth and, most recently, Hill squeezing a woman's knee under the table no less than three times.
Hill denied any wrongdoing, according to 44 pages of records released by the System in September.
The women told investigators they did not report the harassment out of fear of retaliation, raising concerns about the type of work environment Kopper fostered.
A UW-Whitewater spokeswoman said in mid-September that Kopper had no intention to resign.
Both the councilwoman and a Republican state senator whose district includes Whitewater called for Kopper’s resignation over the fall.
The councilwoman, Stephanie Vander Pas suggested Kopper shares some of the blame for exposing students to her husband’s alleged actions. She described an incident where Hill's hand allegedly slid up her skirt.
“I do believe I know the content of my husband’s character — and I believe you do, too,” she wrote in a Facebook post that has since been deleted. “I believe you know and understand who he is and what he’s done.”
State Sen. Steve Nass also called for the chancellor's resignation, citing a letter Kopper wrote to System investigators questioning "certain statement of facts and interpretations” made in the report, which he said contradicts her public statements of fully cooperating with the System's investigation.
Nass, one of the UW System's most vocal critics who serves as vice-chairman of the Senate Committee on Universities and Technical Colleges, also cited broader leadership concerns he said he had heard from constituents about Kopper's management style and budgetary oversight.
"While today’s resignation opens the door for positive change at UW-Whitewater, none of us should forget the healing that continues for the students and employees negatively impacted by the alleged conduct of Mr. Hill and the failure of top level administrators to prevent these circumstances," Nass said in a statement.
Of the 13 chancellors overseeing four-year campuses, Kopper was one of two chancellors denied a raise by the UW Board of Regents earlier this month. She is paid a $242,760 annual salary.
Kopper's tenure at the southeastern Wisconsin campus of about 12,000 students began in 2015. She previously served as the university's provost since 2010.
