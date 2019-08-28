{{featured_button_text}}
Ron O'Meara

TRAER — Ron O’Meara, a former Traer city councilmember and graduate of the University of Northern Iowa, has been named vice president for academic affairs of Southern Regional Technical College at Thomasvile, Ga.

O’Meara has served as vice president for institutional effectiveness at SRTC since 2018, but his career in higher education began at the University of Northern Iowa.

There, he progressed from cooperative education coordinator to assistant director of placement before taking a position as a tenured professor of engineering technology. After leaving Iowa, he served as a dean of technology and industry at the former Valdosta Technical College, now Wiregrass Georgia Technical College.

At Wiregrass, he took on various leadership roles including vice president of academic affairs, vice president of institutional research and strategic initiatives, and vice president of economic development. He has also served as an adjunct professor in the department of adult and career education at Valdosta State University.

In addition to his career in higher education, O’Meara spent six years working as a manufacturing engineer for Winnebago Industries.

O’Meara holds a bachelor of technology, master’s in technology, and a doctorate of industrial technology from the University of Northern Iowa. Along the way, he also earned a diploma in automotive technology.

