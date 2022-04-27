Former teacher's estate leaves $1.5 million to Wartburg College

WAVERLY — An alum gifted Wartburg College with $1.5 million from her estate and left money to other Cedar Valley institutions.

Joyce Redman, a longtime Waterloo resident and retired teacher, also gave $1.5 million to Wartburg Theological Seminary in Dubuque, according to a news release. The remainder of her $4 million estate was split among Allen College, the Waterloo Public Library, Iowa Public Television and Iowa Public Radio.

She died Feb. 3, 2021, in Waterloo at age 92.

The 1956 Wartburg graduate originally from Milbank, S.D., went on to earn a master's degree in education from what is now Clarke University in Dubuque. She taught at Waterloo's Hawthorne and Edison elementary schools for 35 years, retiring in 1993. She also taught at the Bremwood residential campus in Waverly and the Lutheran Youth Center in Wasilla, Alaska.

In accordance with Redman's wishes, Wartburg College will use $150,000 for academic scholarships benefiting students and families with a high level of need. Officials said the money helps Wartburg remain an affordable option for those most in need of assistance. The remaining $1.35 million will be added to the President's Strategic Reserve Fund.

"Joyce devoted her life to education and enriching the lives of children," Scott Leisinger, vice president for institutional advancement, said in the news release. "Following her retirement, she attended Artist Series performances and Keep on Learning events on campus, exercising her love for lifelong learning. It's fitting that her legacy includes enabling Wartburg College to help future students discover and claim their callings."

In the past, the largest use of reserve dollars has been for academic and co-curricular program initiatives. Some examples are creating the new academic program in exercise science and the new co-curricular opportunity in esports. Emily Christensen, a Wartburg spokeswoman, said the reserves have also been used to enhance student housing, improve funding streams and strengthen partnerships with community colleges.

She noted such funding comes at a critical time, as the college looks to implement initiatives emerging from its new strategic plan "Our Brightest Days: Realizing Purpose, Leading Change," which continues through 2026. Among the initiatives highlighted in a December email from Wartburg President Darrel Colson are renovations at two residence halls, creation of the Academic Resource and Student Success centers, and the addition of a new position to make transfer admissions easier from community college and four-year institutions.

Allen College didn't respond by press time to a request for comment about its gift from Redmond. The Waterloo Public Library received $100,000 from her estate.

"We are extremely honored to be stewards of Ms. Redman's legacy," Library Director David Eckert said in a news release. "As a schoolteacher who loved books and reading, her gift will benefit this community for the foreseeable future and be a fitting tribute to a woman who was passionate about learning."

Wartburg Theological Seminary will use its funds to establish the Joyce Redman Scholarship and to support the creation of a "library for the 21st century" as part of the rebuilding of Fritschell Hall, the seminary's main academic building.

