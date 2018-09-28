Subscribe for 33¢ / day
092518ho-tony-reid

Reid

 COURTESY PHOTO

CEDAR FALLS — A former Cedar Falls Community Schools elementary principal has been elected to the Central Rivers Area Education Agency board of directors.

Tony Reid was chosen during a special election Monday to fill the Director District 7 seat, which includes the Cedar Falls, Denver and Janesville school districts. A representative of each district’s board cast weighted votes for Reid, the only person who filed a statement of candidacy. The seat was left open by Richard Vande Kieft, who resigned from the board effective July 11.

Reid graduated from Grinnell College and later served in the Army from 1967 to 1970. He received a master’s degree in history at the University of North Carolina and a doctorate in curriculum from the University of South Carolina. He was an elementary principal for 10 years in Rock Hill, S.C., before serving 15 years as a principal in Cedar Falls. Reid and his wife, Margaret, have four children and several grandchildren.

Reid will be sworn in prior to the board’s next meeting on Oct. 3.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Education Reporter

Education reporter for the Courier

Load comments