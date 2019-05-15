WATERLOO — Educational Talent Search, a program of the University of Northern Iowa Center for Urban Education, will sponsor the second annual Men of Change conference on Friday at UNI-CUE, 800 Sycamore St.
The conference will host 50 minority young men in grades seven through 10 from the Waterloo middle and high schools who participate in the Educational Talent Search program. These young men will be given the opportunity to engage with minority community leaders on the following topics: How to conduct yourself during a traffic stop with Lawrence Daniel, juvenile court officer; social media and life skills with Rep. Ras Smith; “Perseverance Before Glory” with Anthony James, former UNI basketball player; and academics and sports with Darius Hart, Anthony Thomas and Byron Phillips from the Waterloo School District.
Quinn Early is the featured speaker. He is a former professional football player, Iowa Hawkeyes receiver, Hollywood stuntman for Will Smith and Laurence Fishburne, and advocate for Alzheimer’s research. He also will promote a book by his late mother, “Bryant Acres,” a biography of Early’s relative Sherrod Bryant, one of the richest free black men in the colonial South.
Facilitators and additional guest speakers will include Mark Nook, UNI president; Quentin Hart, mayor of Waterloo; Lance Dunn, Waterloo human resource director; Robert Smith Jr., UNI-CUE director; Darron Greer, Waterloo postmaster; and Jon Cox, former UNI basketball player.
