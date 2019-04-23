CEDAR FALLS — A familiar face will be joining the Board of Education in three weeks – but only temporarily.
Susan Lantz was recommended by Superintendent Andy Pattee and unanimously approved by the board Monday to fill a vacant seat. She served on the board from 2004 to 2017 and is executive director of the Cedar Falls Schools Foundation.
Lantz will be sworn in during the next 10 days and seated at the board’s meeting on May 13.
As required under Iowa Code, the board needed to appoint someone to fill the seat within 30 days after Eric Giddens resigned on March 25 following his election to the Iowa Senate.
However, the law also says the position must be put on the ballot whenever the next school election occurs. That will happen June 25, when the district’s $69.9 million bond issue referendum is planned. Whoever is elected will complete Gidden’s original term, ending in November 2021.
“With the election June 25, we have a two-month appointment,” noted Pattee. He said Lantz “has no interest in running for the open position after the two-month service.”
The superintendent suggested Lantz was a good choice because of her familiarity with the board. There is no concern about showing favoritism, he added, since she doesn’t plan on running in the special election.
Pattee said a number of people contacted him about the appointment. “I had met with four people face-to-face,” he said. In addition, he has had informal discussions mostly over email with “probably another five people.”
Those people will be able to file for the seat along with any other eligible district residents who want to run. Pattee expected nominating petitions for the election to be available in the next five to 10 days. Those interested in the position need to gather 50 signatures from eligible district voters and submit their papers by May 31.
In other business, the board approved one-year contracts with two employee groups starting July 1.
The 49 custodial and skilled trade staff represented by the Chauffers, Teamsters and Helpers Local 238 will receive a 40-cent per hour raise. Base wages, which will also grow by 40 cents, currently range from $14.01 to $19.04, depending on the position. The raise is a 2.94 percent increase, including social security and retirement benefits, and 2.8 percent when medical insurance is counted.
Base pay for staff represented by the Cedar Falls Education Association will rise by $410 annually and current staff will move forward on the salary schedule. The increase totals 2.86 percent, including social security and retirement benefits, and 2.53 percent when insurance is counted. The association covers 435 teachers, guidance counselors, librarians, nurses and special resources staff.
Current starting pay for those in the bargaining unit with a bachelor’s degree and up to three years of professional experience is $41,068 annually. Pay at the top of the salary schedule for those with a bachelor’s degree is $64,818 and with a master’s degree plus 45 credits is $84,502.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.