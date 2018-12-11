WATERLOO — The former Longfellow School could be demolished by the time students are out of classes for summer break.
The Board of Education on Monday set a Jan. 14 public hearing on removal of asbestos from the 78-year-old building, which closed as an elementary school a decade ago.
“This starts the process to get the asbestos out,” said board member Shanlee McNally, noting the hope is to have the building at 233 Edwards St. demolished by the end of the school year in May.
After the hearing, Waterloo Community Schools would seek bids for the removal of asbestos. Once that’s done, bids would be sought to tear down the building.
Asbestos, a hazardous material, was once used in various construction materials. It can be found in buildings from a certain era for uses such as insulation, floor tiles, piping and windows. Removal is required under Iowa law before demolishing a school.
The district has razed a number of former schools over the years. Among those were the old Orange Elementary and Devonshire schools, both demolished last year.
“This was the next one on our list and certainly anybody who’s driven by it knows it’s in bad repair,” said McNally.
Board member Sue Flynn praised plans to go forward with the demolition, noting the building has become an “eyesore” that neighbors have “put up with” for a long time. “I just think it’s a commitment we made to be a good neighbor,” she said.
Board member Lyle Schmitt raised concerns about the state of the building after receiving a complaint that plywood had been torn away from a doorway.
“I think we need to take some immediate action,” he suggested, to block off access to the building. Officials will look at the problem during an upcoming facilities committee meeting.
No decisions have been made on use of the land once the building is gone. “We don’t have anything planned at this time,” said Superintendent Jane Lindaman.
Longfellow opened as an elementary school in 1940. The fall after it closed in 2008, it served as the Waterloo Educational and Behavioral Center for a year. An annex, built in 1959, was used as a preschool for several years after Longfellow closed.
House buyer sought
A Jan. 14 public hearing was also set regarding the sale or disposal of a house at 5643 Kimball Ave. which is adjacent to Orange Elementary School and was purchased by the district in 2017. Board members approved setting that public hearing without discussion.
“We’re working with the city,” said Lindaman, after the Waterloo Historic Preservation Commission voted in September to deny a permit to demolish the house. Those plans have since been put on hold.
“Instead of looking at demolition, most likely we’ll put it up for sale,” she said, with a “nominal” asking price. “We would look at if anybody is interested in purchasing the house for moving.” If that generates no offers “then we would look at our next plan, which could be going back to the city for a permit to demolish.”
Buying the house was a condition of the 2011 purchase agreement for the land where Orange Elementary was built. The district plans to incorporate the property where the home sits into the school’s campus.
