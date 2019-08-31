WATERLOO -- Demolition is underway at a former school vacant for the past decade.
Construction equipment has been tearing down Longfellow Elementary School's walls during the past week. The school's annex was razed before workers began demolishing the main building.
Longfellow, at 233 Edwards St., opened as an elementary school in 1940 and closed in 2008. The Waterloo Educational and Behavioral Center opened in the building the next fall and programs moved to Expo Alternative Learning Center a year later. The annex, built in 1959, was used as a preschool for several years after Longfellow closed.
Prior to demolition, asbestos was removed from the buildings. The hazardous material was once used in various construction materials. Advanced Environmental Testing and Abatement Inc. of Waterloo was awarded a $213,700 contract in February to remove it.
In March, a $237,000 contract was awarded to D.W. Zinser of Walford to demolish the school and annex. The work is expected to be finished in October.
Afterward, the property will be listed for sale by Waterloo Community Schools.
