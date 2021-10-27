Former Hawkeyes linebacker emphasizes teamwork in bid for Cedar Falls school board

CEDAR FALLS — R.J. Meyer knows the importance of teamwork. The former Iowa Hawkeyes middle linebacker learned a lot about it while playing football under coaches Hayden Fry and Kirk Ferentz.

Now 42 and the senior vice president of sales and customer service for VGM Fulfillment, Meyer would like to join another team – the Cedar Falls Board of Education.

“I’ve always been part of a team,” he said, and would bring that approach to the board. He is one of six people vying for three at-large board seats in the Nov. 2 election.

Meyer cited a number of issues he’s heard concerns about in Cedar Falls Community Schools since throwing his hat in the ring. Among them are class sizes being too large, staff concerns about curriculum consistency, the inability to have volunteers in the classroom and community divisiveness.

“One of the more obvious ones more recently, it comes down to parental choice,” he said. “If the parents want their kids to wear masks, I think they should have that choice. If parents think it’s better not to wear masks, I think they should have that choice.”

After a judge temporarily stopped enforcement of a state law banning mask mandates in schools as a lawsuit goes forward, the district created plans to require face coverings depending on the county rate of COVID-19 spread and the percentage of absences at individual buildings. Despite the possibility of that policy impacting parental choice on the matter, Meyer has been satisfied with how Cedar Falls Schools has dealt with the pandemic.

“I think the district’s done a great job, particularly during COVID,” he said. “The fact that we were able to pretty much keep our kids in classes during the past school year, I think says a lot. ... I think kids being in the classroom is very important.”

In terms of using federal COVID-19 relief funds received by the district, Meyer favors utilizing them for any needs that are allowed by law. He also advocated for transparency on their use: “What do we have coming in, where is it going, how are we allocating things? I think that’s super important.”

He praised the high school’s Center for Advanced Professional Studies program as well as opportunities students have to take college courses or even begin a hands-on apprenticeship program. “As much as we maybe want to think that every kid should go to a four-year college,” said Meyer, that is “not necessarily needed.” He would like to see the district further explore such options.

The Rock Rapids native has a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Iowa’s Tippie College of Business. Meyer and his wife, Summer, have four children ages 14 to 9, two of whom are adopted.

He has worked for VGM about four years and moved to Cedar Falls in 2011. Previously, he worked for another company in medical equipment sales and support. Before that he sold insurance and investments.

Among his volunteer commitments, Meyer serves on the board of the YMCA in Waterloo. Running for a seat on the school board is about finding another way to serve in the community.

“Honestly, I just wanted to be more involved and I would advocate that for every single parent, to get more involved,” he said. “I think that parental involvement can only make things stronger and more cohesive.”

