WATERLOO — A former employee is being paid $10,000 by the Waterloo Community School District after resigning.
Anthony Spurgetis, the district’s chief officer of human resources and equity, said a former assistant basketball coach will receive the payout due to a resignation agreement.
The Board of Education approved the agreement during a Jan. 25 special session. That approval followed a closed session at the board’s regular meeting earlier in the week.
Spurgetis said he could not comment on what led to the agreement because it is a confidential personnel matter.
