Former Cedar Falls teacher, Union coach lost licenses for misconduct

Board of Educatioal Examiners logo

DES MOINES — Two former Cedar Valley school employees had their licenses suspended by the state’s Board of Educational Examiners for separate incidents of misconduct.

The board approved settlement agreements last month on complaints against Bethany Taylor, who had been a teacher in Cedar Falls Community Schools, and William Henson, who had been a tennis coach with Union Community Schools.

Taylor accepted a minimum one-year suspension of her teaching license with preschool through third-grade, regular and special education endorsements as well as a written reprimand. She must also complete at least 15 hours of an ethics course for educators and undergo a mental health evaluation. The evaluation must include an assessment of her ability to establish and maintain an appropriate classroom environment.

A complaint was received by the board May 3 that resulted in officials finding four violations of the Iowa Administrative Code, according to the settlement documents. An investigation revealed that during the 2020-21 school year, Taylor allegedly “exercised a lack of professionalism in the classroom that created a hostile work environment and conditions harmful to student learning.”

Among the charges leveled against her were that she repeatedly departed from or failed to conform to minimum education standards. She also exposed students and staff “to unnecessary embarrassment and disparagement,” according to the complaint.

While Taylor agreed to the settlement, she did not admit to the allegations.

Henson accepted a minimum 60-day suspension of his coaching authorization and written a reprimand. He must complete at least 15 hours of an ethics course for educators.

A complaint was received by the board March 23 and later investigated, according to the settlement agreement. Officials allege Henson “had inappropriate conversations with a student about sexual activity, alcohol and hangovers.”

Education Reporter

I cover local schools and higher education for The Courier, where I’ve been a reporter for the past two decades. I’m a Minnesota native and have previously worked for newspapers there and in Illinois.

