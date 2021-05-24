Former Cedar Falls school board member Joyce Coil appointed to fill vacancy until election

CEDAR FALLS — The Board of Education filled a vacancy in its ranks Monday with somebody who knows the job well.

Longtime former board member Joyce Coil was unanimously appointed to fill the at-large seat until the Nov. 2 election, when the four-year term is up.

"I am excited to be back on the board," Coil said after the meeting. "The Board of Education does great work and it's not always easy. It would be my honor to be seated with the present board members."

Coil served 25 years on the Cedar Falls Community Schools' board, stepping down in 2019. She was president of the board from 2013 to 2015 and 2017 to 2019. She is replacing Sasha Wohlpart, who submitted her resignation last month as she and her husband prepare to leave for Ellensburg, Wash., where he will become president of Central Washington University. Currently, Jim Wohlpart is the University of Northern Iowa’s provost and executive vice president for academic affairs.

Prior to the vote, board president Jeff Hassman said a number of well-qualified candidates expressed interest in filling the open seat. But not all of them were the sort of person board members envisioned for the temporary role.