CEDAR FALLS — Former offices of Central Rivers Area Education Agency became a hub of activity Friday as plans to relocate Lowell Elementary School moved forward.
Students will begin attending classes in the buildings at 3706 and 3712 Cedar Heights Drive in Cedar Falls on Tuesday after a portion of Lowell’s roof collapsed Wednesday. No one was in the area of the collapse at the time when it happened. The Waterloo Community Schools’ students will go to class in the buildings for the rest of this school year as repairs are made at Lowell.
Central Rivers was located in the buildings until moving to new offices in 2017. Up until that point, the agency was known as AEA 267.
AEA and Waterloo Schools’ administrators were there Friday morning working out the logistics of the move, accompanied by maintenance and information technology staff. Temporary signage is being planned within the building and at the entrance and officials are working out the details of bus drop-offs and pick-ups at the location.
“We have gotten clearance to bring furniture from the building here,” Waterloo Superintendent Jane Lindaman told Sam Miller, Central Rivers’ chief administrator. She noted teachers were gathering their materials from Lowell with plans to begin bringing them over to the new location.
She said grade level classrooms will be located in the former conference center at 3712 Cedar Heights Drive with physical education, music and art expected to be held in the adjacent special education building at 3706 Cedar Heights Drive. The conference center is about 38,500 square feet and the special education building is 21,000 square feet. Lindaman walked the buildings Thursday with Lowell’s principal.
Officials have identified a space in the conference center building for the cafeteria. “We’re bringing lunch tables,” said Lindaman. Desks and other classroom furniture will be moved to the building, as well.
Teachers will plan alternative indoor recess because of limits on outdoor areas at the AEA facilities. In many other ways, the space fits the needs Lowell will have for its staff and students, including internet and computer technology. “The building is fabulous for that,” said Lindaman.
Waterloo Schools has a list of frequently asked questions on the front page of its website or at waterlooschools.org/lowell-family-faqs. Parents can also call 433-1803 with any questions.
With many people asking how they can help the district in this situation, officials are sharing some needs.
Student supplies cannot be moved from the old building. School supplies, including plastic shoebox-sized containers with lids to hold them, and nonperishable snacks (animal crackers, pretzels, etc.) are being accepted. The Courier has included an online document with this story showing specific supplies.
Supplies can be dropped off at the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St., between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays or at any other district elementary schools from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
This will be the first time any of the current Lowell students have relocated to another building, but it’s not the first time a move from the school has happened. After spring break in 2005, Lowell staff and students relocated to the vacant old Irving Elementary as work got underway to remodel their school. The old Irving has since been torn down.
Lindaman admitted that the new location would be an adjustment, especially for the adults who work at the school. “I think the kids will think this is an adventure,” she said.
The effort to switch locations also involves Cedar Falls Community Schools, which was represented at the meeting by Pam Zeigler, the district’s director of elementary education. The buildings are located within the district’s boundaries and Cedar Falls Schools’ new esports online gaming team is based in the conference building’s media center space.
“We love the room that esports are in, but beggars can’t be choosers,” said Lindaman. The Cedar Falls district’s lease agreement includes about 2,000 square feet in the building.
In addition, the district has been storing items in one of the buildings from two Cedar Falls elementary schools that are being remodeled.
“We don’t have the storage space yet,” said Zeigler, because of the renovations. Some of the items include older furniture that the district is not yet ready to part with and which could be borrowed by Lowell. “We’re basically here to see what we can do to help out support our neighbors,” she added.
“I think Cedar Falls is locking arms with us to do whatever we can to help you,” Miller told Lindaman.
Despite extenuating circumstances with the roof collapse at Lowell, Lindaman learned from state officials Friday that Iowa Code still requires the school to adhere to a requirement of 1,080 hours of school time for students there by year’s end.
“We can work around those parameters,” she said. “It’s extremely doable. People will have to be flexible.”
Even with three more days off than other students in the district, “they’re not significantly off track,” Lindaman noted. District students are already going to school through June 7, the end of that month’s first week, due to weather cancellations. While administrators don’t want to go further into the summer, she said “we’ll definitely pursue options as far as extending the day” at Lowell.
On Tuesday, though, students who typically walk to Lowell or are dropped off should still expect to be picked up there by the school bus at 8:45 a.m. At the end of the day, they will be returned to the school by 3:45 p.m. Those who ride the bus will be transported directly to the AEA location.
