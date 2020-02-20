Focus on fitness: Irving a two-time champ for healthiest school award

To encourage even more exercise, Arensdorf introduced the morning Run Club. Students wear a scannable badge to track their laps around an outdoor track with a smartphone app. The morning Exercise Club keeps track of exercise indoors during the winter.

Anywhere from 50 to 200 students show up before school to add laps, which are displayed on the wall in the gymnasium.

The school has about 460 students enrolled, and about 390 of them have scanned into one of the exercise clubs this year, Arensdorf said.

“Overall, the social well being of students has dramatically increased,” Zimmerman said.

Irving was selected for the awards from among individuals, communities, K-12 schools, early care providers, out-of-school programs and workplaces across Iowa.

“We are proud to recognize Irving Elementary School — again — with this award,” said Jami Haberl, executive director of the Healthiest State Initiative. “The way that Irving incorporates health and wellness education into the classroom and beyond is truly innovative and inspiring.”

According to the 2017 Gallup-Healthways Well-Being Index, Iowa is No. 21 in the nation when it comes to being physically, emotionally and mentally healthy.