Floyd County teacher under investigation for mishandling PTO money

The issue came to the attention of the district when a former member of the PTO, whose name was still on the organization's checking account, was notified by the bank in January 2019 that the PTO's account was overdrawn. The individual in turn notified the district.

Kadera also served as the junior class sponsor, and as such was responsible for helping the junior class hold fundraisers for its senior trip and senior prom, and submitting the proceeds from each to the district's business office.

At the same time she was being asked about the PTO's finances, the district's business manager asked why Kadera had not submitted any cash collections for a recent junior class fundraiser. Days after that inquiry and while meeting with the district's Superintendent Keith Turner, Kadera said she kept the fundraiser cash in her classroom and had not turned it in because it was missing. It totaled $390, she said, which she said she would repay.

On May 21 of this year, the state auditor's office conducted an interview with Kadera, with the help of the Floyd County Sheriff's Department. When asked about specific instances or transactions, Kadera wasn't typically able to provide explanations, according to the report.

Kadera was placed on paid administrative leave in January 2019. The auditor's report refers to Kadera as a former employee of the district and her name is no longer listed on the district's website. District Superintendent Turner did not return a phone call for comment on Tuesday.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 2