Five Cedar Valley students among 2023 National Merit Scholarship semifinalists

EVANSTON, ILL. — The National Merit Scholarship Corp. recently announced that five Cedar Valley students are semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
They include Jack R. Beecher and Akshat Mehta of Cedar Falls High School; Abby E. Koppmann of Don Bosco High School in Gilbertville; and Nicholas A. Barber and Lance E. Myers of Waverly-Shell Rock High School.
These high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for National Merit Scholarships offered next spring.
About 95% of the 16,000 semiﬁnalists are expected to attain finalist standing. Approximately half of the finalists, or about 7,500, will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.
Scholarships are underwritten by the not-for-profit with its own funds and by approximately 340 business organizations and higher education institutions.
