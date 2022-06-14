Fite resigns from Cedar Falls school board, gives emotional speech at final meeting

CEDAR FALLS — The Board of Education has an opening.

First-term director Brenda Fite resigned Monday night after giving an emotional farewell speech, calling to attention the district’s strengths but also decrying an era in which she feels America’s schools have no choice but to be built in preparation for possible armed intruders.

Her departure comes because of plans to permanently relocate her family back to Ohio.

The Cedar Falls transplant was elected in November to a four-year term ending in 2025. She had been in the role for six months.

President Jeff Hassman said the board will likely appoint Fite's replacement July 11. Iowa code allows that person to serve until a successor is selected in the next election in November 2023.

However, Hassmann pointed out that a special election could happen if residents gather a petition with signatures totaling 30% of the voters who participated in the last school election.

The signatures must be collected in 14 days, starting Tuesday. Hassman estimated an election could cost the district as much as $10,000.

At her final board meeting, Fite gave prepared remarks, thanking the Cedar Falls Community School District residents who entrusted her with the opportunity.

She call it an “honor” to have served and a joy to have known the people of the district.

Fite noted hearing “school principals speak with passion and genuine care,” as well as seeing educators who “work hard to give our children the attention they need, the tools to develop healthy mental habits, and a solid foundation in their education.”

In particular, Fite said, she was “moved” by the stories of the paraeducators and the parents who rely on them to keep their children “safe and learning.”

She touched on the construction of the new high school and gave thanks to residents, past board members, and employees for their planning and support of the project.

But she also noted board members’ questions when touring the new facility that’s slated to open in 2024. Seeing all the windows in the academic wing brought questions about whether they are ready for a possible security threat.

“We were provided with a thorough explanation about the improved sight lines those windows would provide to detect security threats coming from the outside. My heart sank," she said. "And when the talk turned to the internal security design for isolating sections of the building, my tears started to flow. These elements are built into the new design, into the new high school because the district worked with a security firm at those early stages to make sure we planned for a threat, an active shooter in the building.

“The EF5 tornado-rated exterior walls are a reality of living in Iowa. The drop-down steel grading to lock off hallways are a reality of living in America. I’m glad we’re prepared, I just hate that we must harden our schools like this. It’s all too much, and I’m just so angry that we ask our children and teachers to bear it.”

She closed out her speech by making reference to her Iowa-born, 12-year-old son and her family's annual tradition of watching the musical, “The Music Man.”

“My wife and I feel lucky to have spent the last 19 years in the Cedar Valley," she said. "It’s as much our home as the towns in which we grew up in. We will miss the people we have known and loved here deep in our bones. This truly is bittersweet, but I know we will pass this way again. As the song (in the musical) says, ‘You really ought to give Iowa a try.’ We’re sure glad we did.”

Anyone who is interested in filling Fite's seat is encouraged to reach out to district administration or board leadership to learn more about the opportunity.

The last time the board had a member resign was about a year ago when then-vice president Sasha Wohlpart also relocated out of state.

