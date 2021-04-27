First University of Northern Iowa provost finalists will interview virtually

As the dean at Channel Islands, Kohli oversees 21 departments and five programs. That includes 22 undergraduate majors and 35 minors, five graduate programs, and three degree-completion programs.

She earned a doctorate in demography from Michigan State University in 1990. Her master’s degree in economics and bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies (sociology, economics and English literature) come from universities in India. Her master’s was earned in 1979 from Panjab University and her bachelor’s was earned from Lucknow University in 1976.

Find Kohli’s curriculum vitae online at provost-search.uni.edu/meet-candidates.

Kohli worked for California State University, Bakersfield, from 1991 to 2002 and from 2004 to 2018. For the last four years, she was the associate dean of undergraduate and graduate studies.

During that time, she also served a nine-month temporary assignment as associate vice president of academic programs office. Concurrent with her role as associate dean, she was director of the Graduate Student Center, starting in 2012. From 2012-2014, she was an assessment coordinator with the School of Social Sciences and Education, as well.