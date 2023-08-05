Loan fairness

I couldn’t agree more with Fred Abraham’s column on forgiving interest on student loans. Our educational system has dropped the ball on teaching 18-year-old kids fiscal responsibility. The government handed out these loans like candy with the promise of how a four-year degree would more than cover the cost of these loans, when in reality in many cases it won’t. How many 18-year-old kids even know what compounding interest means? Reducing interest rates to zero seems like a fair compromise to me.

Al Rogers, Waterloo

Mr. Curious

Call me a curious guy. How soon will we all burn to death because of “climate change” when the climate has been changing for hundreds of thousands of years? How many trillions of dollars will we spend for absolutely no return, when China, the earth’s biggest polluter, is left to go unchecked? Why do we give so much importance to women’s reproductive rights and their right to privacy while we destroy so many unborn fetuses and wonder where are their rights? And, where is the public’s, the military’s, and the work force’s “right to privacy” when so many were “mandated” to get the COVID shots or lose their jobs, right to travel, or be dismissed from the military to get a shot that doesn’t work? Why doesn’t the vaccine prevent us from getting COVID or from transmitting it to others, and better yet, please explain the many “mysterious” illnesses and deaths that are occurring now? Are you Democrats curious at all as to why the Democratic National Committee won’t allow any Democrat to debate President Biden? I’m really curious, why aren’t you? I want the absolute best for this country, for everyone, and not just the ones in power. More to come.

Gary Fober, Cedar Falls

Makings of tyranny

The July 8 Courier reported a Black Hawk County deputy tried to run a patrol car over a citizen. Is this “officer defense” or attempted murder of the citizen? The cop would get a paid vacation for murdering the citizen if he had ran over him. But, if that was the other way around and the citizen had tried to run a vehicle over the deputy, the citizen would be convicted of attempted murder of a police officer. Are we suppose to be so stupid as to believe we have “equal justice for all?” Iowa Republicans gave police immunity from prosecution, immunity from lawsuits. They want Trump to be immune from the law and from prosecution and from the Constitution. Above are the makings of government tyranny, but we’re too dumb to see it coming. Its like the above in all tyrannical government places. July 16 Courier reports “Meteorologist quits over threats.” I’ll bet those threats are coming from the conservative religious right, and the exploiters of the Earth’s resources who don’t want to admit we need birth control, and from those who won’t admit that human activity is causing climate change.

Herman Lenz, Sumner

Trash talk

Rather than continue to be disgusted by the garbage dumped at the Ansborough recycling site, I decided to play a game. You match the strewn trash with a letter till you get the entire alphabet. Should only take two or three trips. For example today I got: tires, hoses, gates, apples, motor oil to name a few. Great inexhaustible variety to pick from, play every day. Share your results with the city.

Roman Frackiewicz,

Waterloo

‘Naked Communist’

Who has read “The Naked Communist” by Cleon Skousen? Here are some of the communist goals (goals which confirm the incredible success of communist infiltration into America):

Get control of the schools and teachers’ associations, capture one or both of the political parties in the USA, soften the curriculum, infiltrate the press, gain control of key positions in radio, TV and pictures, eliminate all laws governing obscenity by calling them “censorship” and a violation of free speech and press, discredit the American Constitution by calling it inadequate and old-fashioned, and discredit the American Founding Fathers as selfish aristocrats and racists.

What are we seeing? As Peter Schweizer says, “We are realizing the astonishing degree to which communists and communists sympathizers have penetrated the Democratic party.”

How are we doing at monitoring the culture and being engaged in correcting our course?

Dave Smith, Waterloo

A Korea story

We are being reminded by all media that combat in Korea was stopped 70 years ago. My older brother served there. He spent 13 months in Korea on the front line firing 255 mm cannons over the hill. There was only one emergency bug-out that turned out OK. Brother came back, and graduated from Kansas University.

Now let me tell what I learned from a University of Northern Iowa Chinese student about his father’s service in the Korean War. When China decided to go to war they sent trains all around to pick up men that had some training. They were picked up with the clothes on their backs. They were fed and given water by people who could meet the trains whenever they stopped. The trains stopped at the Yalu bridge to Korea, and the men were marched into Korea. They were told to lie down and rest. They would be given weapons and marched to combat in the morning. It was very cold that night, and many men had only light clothing. The father said the one-third of the men froze to death that night. Miraculously, it seemed that his father came home.

William Teaford,

Cedar Falls