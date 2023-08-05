WATERLOO — More technology will be available for students and families who utilize Waterloo Community Schools’ buses this coming school year.
First Student, Inc. rolled out its fleet of buses in July after the Board of Education approved a contract with the company in March. The contract will continue through 2026.
Before First Student, the district had used Durham School Services since 2012. Prior to that, First Student had been the longtime transportation provider for the district. The transportation company also works with the Ankeny and Council Bluff school districts.
According to the district’s Director of Operational Services Zach Kelly, the contract for First Student was priced out per route and bus type. He said there was not a total cost per year contract.
Akwi Nji, the former director of school and community relations, said with Durham’s contract coming to an end, the district thought it would be a good opportunity to consider other options.
People are also reading…
“General feedback from our administrations as well as our families of bus riders was a desire for increased communication and reliability,” Nji said.
One example of increased communication among the district, parents and students and bus staff is through the use of an app called FirstView.
When downloaded on a phone or tablet, the app can tell users where the bus is at through estimated arrival times or how far away the bus is.
Chris Coyle, First Student’s area general manager, said it will help parents and students in deciding when to get to the bus stop. One example he provided is that if it’s below freezing, the app’s user can look and see how far the bus is so the student wouldn’t have to stand outside longer than needed, allowing them to arrive at the stop when the bus is close by.
“It gives peace of mind the bus is coming and (they’re) definitely on the list to get picked up,” Coyle said.
The app also allows the district to push out alerts if there are delays or mechanical issues with the bus.
Technology will also be available for the bus drivers. They can use GPS in the bus that gives them turn-by-turn directions.
They will also use DriverScore, which is a performance improvement tool to enhance overall driving safety. Through a mobile manager, the company tracks four safety indicators: speeding, rapid acceleration, hard braking and idling.
First Student will then use those categories to rank how drivers are performing as well as giving them an idea if there is any risk on the roads. Coyle said since its implementation last year, many drivers have worked on becoming a “five-star driver.”
Also new this year is air conditioning in all but five buses.
Coyle said the company is currently reviewing how many routes the district will use, which will determine the amount of buses used and the times pick-ups start and drop-offs end.
Sara Meyer, the transportation manager for the district, said there could potentially be 110 home-to-school routes.
Once the routes are decided, and which students would ride each bus, First Student will work with the district and use Infinite Campus – the district’s student information system – to share information with parents and students on the location of the stop and the times.
Coyle said the Waterloo Schools currently has 45 bus drivers and is “always recruiting.” He said most of the drivers, bus monitors and staff were former Durham drivers.
The company is using the same pay scale as last year, where wages begin at $21 per hour and existing drivers will maintain what they were paid last year. Coyle said they’re working with the local Teamsters union to come up with an agreement on a wage scale.
New drivers will receive a $1,500 sign-on bonus.
To recruit even further, the company will hold a “Big Bus, No Big Deal” event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 12 where people can come and drive a school bus in the parking lot at George Washington Carver Academy, located at 1505 Logan Ave. Inside the bus, there will be a trainer to help “break down the fear” of being a bus driver.
Waterloo and Cedar Falls speaks up: Letters to the editor for the week of Aug. 4, 2023
Our weekly round-up of letters published in the Courier.