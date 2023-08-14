WATERLOO — Drivers are needed for the new school year, and First Student was out in force Saturday to show prospects the ropes on how to operate a bus.
First Student Inc., which has a new contract with Waterloo Community Schools to provide transportation services, set up some of its buses at George Washington Carver Academy to allow people to experience what it’s like to drive and ease any concerns about operating heavy equipment.
“This is an opportunity for folks that thought about – or not even thought about being a school bus driver – to get behind the wheel and get rid of any inhibitions, fears about driving a big bus,” said First Student General Manager Chris Coyle. “So that’s why we call it a ‘Big Bus, No Big Deal’ event and really focus on getting folks to be more comfortable being a school bus driver.”
Coyle said drivers are guaranteed 20 hours per week, with opportunities to charter different events and field trips for those wanting more hours. According to Zachary Corrie, First Student’s senior safety instructor, interested participants were allowed to drive the buses in the controlled environment of the school’s empty parking lot, easing some of the intimidation.
The drivers made two left turns in the parking lot as instructors directed drivers to mind the mirrors before coming to a stop as close to the curb as possible.
“Today’s a great opportunity for somebody who’s maybe thinking about changing careers. It gives them a chance to actually drive a school bus,” Corrie said. “We’ve got two of them out here that are full-sized. You get to go around the course, try starting, stopping, opening the door – just gives everybody a chance to try it without going through the whole process.”
Corrie said they’ve had numerous applications with multiple drivers going through training. Recruits come from all walks of life, with parents of children too young for school being some of the most common applicants. Retirees also have trickled in.
One interested person was John Clark, 76, a retired parole and probation officer who wants to work again. Having done other driving work in retirement, Clark said, he had no trouble while taking the course.
“I just needed to stay active,” he said. “I just think that keeps me a little younger than just sitting around the house. I’m still pretty active and I like having a job to make sure I … stay a little more active. And the money, too – I like money.”
