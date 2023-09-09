WATERLOO — Since the start of the year, parents have been frustrated with Waterloo Community Schools and its new bus company, First Student. They’re saying their children have been left waiting at the bus stop, in the bus and at school for hours on end.

According to these parents, it has resulted in their children being late for class as well as not coming home until after dinner time. They say it’s affecting parents’ lives as well because they have to take time off work to pick up their children so they don’t have to ride the bus.

One mother, who didn’t want her name published, said on Aug. 29 her child didn’t get off the bus until 6:30 p.m. School gets out at 3:45 p.m.

When school let out early due to the heat in the first week of school, students got released at noon. She said her children didn’t arrive home until 2:30 p.m.

“It’s uncalled for,” she said. “There’s been no communication from the bus garage and they’re not answering their phone.”

She said in her experience, whoever answered the phone at the bus garage was “not helpful” and “rude.”

“It was like I was bothering them when I was just trying to figure out where my kids were,” she said.

Heidi Kuecker, a mother with boys who go to East High School and Fred Becker Elementary, said she’s part of a Facebook group for moms in the Cedar Valley. She said the busing issues have been a hot topic and that one mother said she didn’t know where her kindergartener was for two hours.

As for Kuecker’s older son, she said he’s getting to class late – sometimes missing the entire first period. She said this has been tough on him as a freshman.

“He’s motivated to do well and he’s very frustrated,” she said. “It’s affecting him and not in a good way. He’s having a fine time at school, it’s just getting there and the anxiety.”

Kuecker uses the mobile app Life360, which lets users share locations with each other, to keep tabs on her high schooler. She said she watches the app to see where the bus is going.

“They’re not using efficient routes,” she said. “There’s a lot of backtracking and running around in circles.”

She said her mother used to be a bus driver and is currently friends with drivers in the district. With these connections, she said she knows how the busing process works.

“Usually what they do is have bus drivers on their routes (before school starts) and get their routes and do a run of their route and report back,” she said. “This year they did not do that.”

Kuecker shared private Facebook posts from bus drivers she knows with The Courier. The posts and comments were from drivers who have worked in the district for multiple decades.

“I’ve been driving for going on 33 years and this is the worst I’ve ever seen it,” one bus driver said in a Facebook comment. “I thought school bus driving was for the kids. NOT for making us drivers miserable with all this rerouting.”

Another driver said First Student “completely dismantled” the routes this year and that some routes have been paired together for more than 30 years.

“Most of our drivers are ready to walk,” she said.

Another driver, who has worked in the district for 29 years, said she’s thinking the same.

“I’m already applying for other jobs,” she said. “I just don’t see it getting any better.”

Kuecker said she sympathizes with the workers in the bus garage and believes people are blaming the bus drivers instead of the company.

“I feel like it’s chaos out there and I don’t think it’s the drivers’ (fault),” she said. “I think it’s from higher up who’s making the decisions.”

First Student’s general manager for the area, Chris Coyle, did not respond to requests for an interview.

Brenna Rudisill, the proposal manager and communication specialist for First Student, provided comments on the issue. She did not disclose how many bus drivers are currently hired or how many openings there are. Waterloo Community Schools’ Director of Operational Services Zach Kelly said that information comes from First Student and could not provide an answer.

“Due to current staffing levels, we are having to adjust some bus routes,” Rudisill said in an email. “While this allows us to provide transportation to as many students as possible, it can cause delays.”

She said the company is actively recruiting and hiring drivers and the “applicant flow is steady.” She said that it takes time for applicants to start driving because there are background checks, licensing requirements and training standards.

Kelly said the driver shortage has been an issue since the beginning of COVID-19, when the district contracted with Durham School Services. Durham had been used since 2012. Before that, the district contracted with First Student.

A Waterloo Schools’ official previously told The Courier that, with Durham’s contract ending, the district decided to look for a new company due to feedback from administrators and families saying they wanted increased communication and reliability.

Kelly said there are currently 58 routes and that they are being adjusted daily for efficiency.

At the beginning of the school year, Superintendent Jared Smith sent out a statement to district families and students addressing the issue. He said the district has been working “around the clock” to address concerns and create solutions.

“You have my word that we will not stop searching for solutions until all students are transported at a high level,” he said in the statement.

Parent Laura Benson believes she has the answer for how to streamline busing. She said the district should use in-house services and that they already have the resources to do so.

She said those include background check systems to hire their own employees and the ability to buy the current bus garage. She contends that if the district used in-house busing, “none of this would be an issue.” She noted the district continues to contract with the same two companies that cycle the same employees.

“It’s the definition of insanity,” she said. “Doing something over and over and expecting a different result.”