FIRST Robotics Competition returning to the McLeod Center after two-year hiatus

CEDAR FALLS — After cancelling in 2020 and competing remotely last year, the Iowa Regional FIRST Robotics Competition is returning this week to the McLeod Center and UNI-Dome.

More than 2,000 high school students representing 45 teams from seven states will arrive at the University of Northern Iowa on Wednesday evening. After a day of practice matches, the teams and their 150-pound robots will compete Friday and Saturday on a 27-foot by 54-foot playing field in the McLeod Center. This is the only FRC event in Iowa.

“This is their first live event since 2019,” said Jeff Margrett, FIRST regional director for Iowa and Nebraska, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. FIRST – an acronym of For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology – organizes a range of competitions worldwide for students of various ages.

“We’re very well represented compared to some events around the country,” he noted, although the number of teams is down a little bit from previous competitions that had more than 50 participants. In 2020, the year the event was cancelled, there was going to be 63 teams.

The public is invited to attend the matches at the McLeod Center, 2501 Hudson Road. There is no entry fee.

“It’s totally encouraged. We want as many spectators as possible,” said Margrett. “It’s a really neat spectator event.”

During the two minute and 30 second matches, two team alliances operate robots built by the students. The robots complete a series of tasks designed for the competition that gain the alliances points. This year’s challenge is called Rapid React and the robots work to place “cargo” balls into upper and lower hubs.

Opening ceremonies at 8:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday mornings will feature speakers from John Deere and the United States Air Force, sponsors of the regional event. University of Northern Iowa President Mark Nook will open the Saturday ceremony, which will include an Air Force honor guard.

Competition begins at 9 a.m. both days and continues throughout the afternoon. Qualification matches will be held both days with playoffs Saturday afternoon.

Iowa teams account for 21 of the participants with others coming from Missouri, Illinois, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Nebraska and Arkansas. Three teams represent the Cedar Valley – one from Cedar Falls and two from Waterloo.

“All the teams in Iowa, we had spots for everybody,” said Margrett, noting only one had a conflict and needed to compete out of state. While some established teams go to more than one competition, “I’d say about half of the teams go to one event,” he noted.

Five rookie Iowa teams are on the regional’s roster. They come from schools in Turkey Valley, Charles City, Packwood, Wapallo and Eddyville.

After FIRST scaled down to one championship event – which will be held in Houston next month – at least four teams from the regional, instead of seven, will advance. Those include the top two teams in the winning alliance plus the winners of the Chairman’s and Engineering Inspiration awards. Others could be chosen at a later point by lottery, including the top rookie team.

See the event’s schedule online at iafirst.org/iowa-frc.

