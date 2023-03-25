CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa’s McLeod Center was abuzz with cheering fans and whirring gears as the FIRST Robotics Competition Iowa Regional was held this weekend.

Beginning with qualification rounds on Friday morning and continuing Saturday, FIRST Regional Director Jeff Margrett said organizers expected more than 4,000 people to attend. The event had a successful start, he added, bringing excitement for participants and spectators alike. It has been held at UNI since 2016.

“It’s been going great so far – a lot of the teams have already competed this year, so they’re ready to go,” Margrett said. “We’ve had good inspections and the matches are off to a great start and it’s going really well. The teams are having a great time.”

There were 56 teams from the Midwest competing, including 23 from Iowa. Representing the Cedar Valley are Team 525 “Swartdogs” from Cedar Falls High School; Team 5837 “Unity4Tech,” a collaboration of East and West high school students; and Team 6455 “The Coded Collective” from Columbus Catholic High School.

This year’s game is “Charged Up,” with competitors collecting and stacking air-filled cubes. Points earned correlate to the level of platforms cubes are stacked on.

During matches, two competing groups of three teams face off. Teams on each side work together during the two minute and 15 second matches to get the highest score possible.

Ann Schmitz, who coaches and advises The Coded Collective, said that seven years of collaboration and competition have led to strong chemistry between teams.

“We’re really proud of the Iowa regional because the energy is really electric. All the teams like each other and we all compete really well together,” she said. “Not only with each other on alliances, but against each other as well.”

Dick Hurban, who coaches Unity4Tech, echoed this by saying that regardless of where any one team comes from, the welcoming feeling of Iowa is almost immediate. “The Minnesota teams that come down and the teams from neighboring states – Missouri, Illinois, Nebraska, the Dakotas – we really have, like, a big family here,” Hurban said. “There’s really a lot of energy and, over the last seven or eight years, we’ve built up being known as a really receptive, really great place to come.”

This open-minded style of collaborative competition creates avenues to perfect and improve on a team's engineering, with Cedar Falls coach Julie Kirkpatrick singling out Minnesota teams in particular for their wealth of insight.

“The Minnesota teams really do bump everybody up, I have to say. (Their competitions have) been around for many years, whereas us, only seven years – so we’re still learning,” Kirkpatrick said. “So it’s great to have that competition and help others out.”

For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology – or FIRST – is a global organization focused on generating interest in STEM, particularly engineering careers. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Several of the students who previously participated in FIRST Robotics Competition from teams 525, 5837 and 6455 now work locally at John Deere, which is one of the sponsors of the event.

But Margrett added that beyond simply engineering, there are multiple career-building skills that can be picked up from participating on a team. Margrett described the lead-up to the competition as operating a small business where the students build a robot.

“A wide variety. You’re seeing the actual mechanical and engineering on the field,” Margrett said. “The teams do business plans, they do fundraising, they do outreach. So, whatever the kid’s skill, there’s a place for them on the team and they’re showing it off this weekend.”

Some students at the event can trace their involvement with FIRST teams to the beginning of the FRC regional at UNI.

Cedar Falls junior Mila Haynes is one such student. Always interested in how things work, she started with FIRST Lego League, a team competition for younger children using Lego Mindstorms robots. She says FIRST Robotics Competition helped fuel her passions every step of the way.

“The community is just really amazing and has taught me a lot about my interests, my capabilities, what I can do when I’m an adult and go into STEM, engineering or whatever,” Haynes said. “I enjoy it a lot.”

After graduating, Haynes said she intends to study in the STEM field, identifying Iowa State University as a potential favorite.

However, the competition was also an eye-opener for first-timers. Columbus Catholic freshman Vincent Pranger got into FIRST Robotics Competition due to the absence of a shop class, but has quickly come to enjoy the building and engineering process, expecting to walk away with a positive experience.

“It’s been a lot of fun being able to see our robot do all this stuff and compete pretty well,” Pranger said. “I think it’s been a really great experience so far.”

Opening ceremonies are at 8:30 a.m. Saturday with qualification matches getting underway at 9 a.m. After a 12:30-1:30 p.m. lunch break, playoff matches begin. The event wraps up around 4:30 p.m. following an awards ceremony.

