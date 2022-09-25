First Christian Church holds last homecoming cookout for Cedar Falls High School

CEDAR FALLS — After 16 years, a Cedar Falls High School tradition came to a close Friday.

First Christian Church, right next to the high school, has been hosting a cookout on the day of homecoming since 2006.

Gary Chambers has led the evnt since the start, and said this is the final year.

“The congregation is getting older and smaller,” he noted. “Prices have also doubled.”

Before COVID-19, Chambers said, he paid about $1,100 for hamburgers, hot dogs, buns, condiments, chips and pop. This year, he paid more than $2,000.

He said the decision was made when Cedar Falls’ new high school was supposed to open next year. Now, that date has been pushed back.

Unfortunately, there was pouring rain during the cookout Friday, but that didn’t stop the church’s 20 volunteers. Ten volunteers from the University of Northern Iowa’s ThreeHouse Collaborative Campus Ministries were also present.

Volunteers arrived around 8 a.m. to set up the tables, organize the snacks and begin cooking. The storm of high schoolers arrived around 11:15 a.m.

Chambers said he started preparing for the cookout three weeks ago, ordering everything from chips to condiments.

“Kids go through lots of ketchup,” he said.

Twenty other volunteers baked homemade cookies and bars.

To accommodate all the students, four serving lines were opened under tents. Students received their hot dogs and hamburgers in the rain and headed inside the church for baked goods.

Two seniors, Lakin Straw and Taylor Long, sat on a bench as they enjoyed their lunch.

“It’s so kind,” Long commented, on the effort put into the cookout.

They said it was their third cookout. The event was not put on in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think I speak for everyone at the school that everyone is very grateful for this,” Straw said.

The church does other events like a “Trunk-or-Treat” and a chili cook off, and Chambers said he hopes to keep providing events like this to the community.