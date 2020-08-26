Fired HCC coach disputes student, staff allegations

"No, never," he replied. "I don't know what the drug was."

The attorney presented a 36-page exhibit containing 24 letters and emails largely from students and parents in support of Carroll and decrying his firing. One athlete claimed the attempted drug purchase reported by a student was a lie and suggested that two female soccer players were forced into interviews where they gave testimony against Carroll. In another email, a different female athlete said she was called in for questioning twice by investigators and felt like they were trying to coerce her into confirming the accusations.

Stoltze and Carroll didn't deny that the coach would sometimes visit athletes at their homes. Stoltze asked, "Did you ever improperly intimidate" students during those visits?

"Never," replied Carroll.

"The college even used to congratulate you for making those calls," said Stoltze.

In the supportive letters and emails, some athletes who came to Hawkeye from another country and their parents noted that Carroll was always available to the students, serving as a father figure. At certain points, the letters say, he was checking in on them during extended illnesses and after doctor's appointments.