Fired HCC coach disputes student, staff allegations

WATERLOO — Former RedTail head soccer coach Robbie Carroll is contesting charges that led to Hawkeye Community College firing him in March.
In a post-termination hearing Tuesday before the board of trustees, he asked that officials "clear my name" by investigating college staff and athletes who made the charges.
"Because of this situation, I can't even look at a game anymore," added Carroll, who headed the program for two years. A native of the United Kingdom and a former professional soccer player, he previously coached at Northwest Kansas Technical College.
"Honestly, this job was my life," he said. "My wife and I loved this community."
The hearing was open to the public at Carroll's request.
Among the accusations were that he would "routinely" show up unannounced at the homes of athletes for purposes unrelated to his coaching duties and that he attempted to purchase a narcotic medication from one of them, according to the March 13 termination letter.
Susan Hauber, Hawkeye's executive director of human resource services, outlined those and other charges during the hour-long hearing. Trustees didn't ask any questions and declined to move into closed session to discuss the matter. No action was taken related to the termination.
Reading from the termination letter, Hauber said Carroll engaged in conduct that reflects "adversely on the College or its athletic programs" in violation of his contract.
"Specifically, student athletes and assistant coaching staff consistently and credibly reported that you routinely enter the living quarters of male and female student athletes without specific permission and/or accompanied by other coaching staff and for reasons unrelated to your coaching responsibilities," Hauber read. "The College has credible evidence that you requested to purchase a student athlete's unused narcotic prescription medication."
Carroll failed to "fully and promptly cooperate" with the investigation, according to Hauber, attempting to discuss it with athletes and influence the results. In addition, she said, he was attending to personal business or disengaging from "a significant number of team practices" after the investigation began.
"If I did disengage, it was one of three reasons, typically," said Carroll, including scouting and recruiting new team members. "Did I accept some personal calls? Yeah, I got a family."
For the most part, though, those calls were from the training room where his wife, Maren, worked. She was a Hawkeye athletic trainer and strength and conditioning coach.
Carroll was asked during the hearing by his attorney, Bruce Stoltze Jr. of Des Moines, if he had ever tried to buy a prescription drug from a student.
"No, never," he replied. "I don't know what the drug was."
The attorney presented a 36-page exhibit containing 24 letters and emails largely from students and parents in support of Carroll and decrying his firing. One athlete claimed the attempted drug purchase reported by a student was a lie and suggested that two female soccer players were forced into interviews where they gave testimony against Carroll. In another email, a different female athlete said she was called in for questioning twice by investigators and felt like they were trying to coerce her into confirming the accusations.
Stoltze and Carroll didn't deny that the coach would sometimes visit athletes at their homes. Stoltze asked, "Did you ever improperly intimidate" students during those visits?
"Never," replied Carroll.
"The college even used to congratulate you for making those calls," said Stoltze.
In the supportive letters and emails, some athletes who came to Hawkeye from another country and their parents noted that Carroll was always available to the students, serving as a father figure. At certain points, the letters say, he was checking in on them during extended illnesses and after doctor's appointments.
At the beginning of the hearing, Stoltze attempted to call Hauber as a witness. That was not allowed by Hawkeye attorney Rebecca Reif, who was in charge of the proceedings, causing Stoltze to object.
"She has evidence that no one else can give," he said. "She made a lot of mistakes in this investigation."
Reif, with Ahlers & Cooney of Des Moines, said only the trustees would have the opportunity to question Hauber.
After Stoltze and Carroll's presentation, Hauber was allowed to make a response, saying it "does not discredit" the college's investigation. She said the coach was fired "for cause" and "we are confident Mr. Carroll's termination was sufficient."
In July, Hawkeye announced on its website that Leo Driscoll has been named the new head coach of RedTail soccer. Driscoll served as an assistant coach under Carroll.
