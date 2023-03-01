WATERLOO — The future of the arts in Waterloo Community Schools is evolving after the Board of Education approved two items Monday.

The board approved a memorandum of understanding with the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center at a cost of $24,620 for arts integration in three elementary schools.

The MOU provides week-long residencies for artists that focus on equity in writing. The residencies involve dance and theater artists.

Quynn Johnson will be at Fred Becker Elementary School March 24-31. Johnson is a tap dancer who bridges her performance art with literacy and math. She will be teaching third grade students.

Johnson is a graduate of Howard University in Washington, D.C. She toured as the tap soloist in the Tony Award-winning production “After Midnight.” She was also the featured soloist in the Washington Ballet’s production of “The Great Gatsby” and Cirque du Soleil’s “Mosaic” production.

At Lou Henry Elementary School, artist Qiana Cutts will be visiting April 16-21. Cutts is a playwright and poet who will teach third graders about fairy tales and theater.

Lincoln Elementary will host artist Cierra Kaler-Jones May 14-20. She will be working with students on memoirs.

Travis Gratteau-Zinnel, the district’s instructional coach for fine arts, noted that all three residents are Black in an effort to include artists who represent the racial/ethnic background of students they’re teaching.

The total cost to Waterloo Schools will be funded through federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief money.

The board also approved curriculum for secondary vocal music classes at a total cost of $85,170.

Sixth through 12th grade vocal programs will now have MusicFirst – a program with different platforms for music composition and sight-reading. MusicFirst includes the beat making program SoundTrap; Flat.io, which will help with writing music; and Sight Reading Factory, which improves music literacy.

That portion of the curriculum costs $51,579. Instructional supplies – such as copies of music, recording equipment and pianos – costs $33,591. The contract is for 8.5 years, with implementation to begin this year.

The board also unanimously approved:

The 2023-2024 school district calendar with kindergarten and first, second, sixth and ninth grades starting on Aug. 23. All other grades will start on Aug. 24.

A $42,600 quote from Brecke Mechanical Contractors of Cedar Rapids for the Central Middle School pool piping replacement project. It was one of two proposals submitted. The other one was for $79,473.

A $33,574 contract with Egan Supply Co. to refinish the East High School gym floor. Two other bids were received for $34,545 and $43,051.

The March 13 board meeting is canceled due to spring break. The next meeting is March 27.

