Finalist ready to lead Waterloo Schools after student learning work in Iowa City district

  • Andrew Wind

Lowell Elementary School held an open house for families Jan. 6, 2022, as the first week in the new building was drawing to a close.

WATERLOO — After years of work on student learning as a deputy superintendent in another eastern Iowa urban district, Amy Kortemeyer is ready to take the lead for Waterloo Community Schools.

“It’s a passion of mine, as well as most educators, to improve student outcomes,” Kortemeyer, who has been with Iowa City Community Schools since 2015, said in a phone interview. She believes the efforts underway in the two districts to accomplish that are “deeply aligned.”

The 50-year-old is one of four superintendent finalists who will be visiting the district Thursday for a day of interviews. She earned a master’s degree in elementary reading/language arts from the University of Northern Iowa and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Iowa.

“I certainly think a lot of the work that we have going on in Iowa City is also germane to Waterloo,” Kortemeyer said, noting that some of that involves diversity, equity and inclusion. She noted her district is “seeing pretty disparate results with student outcomes” that educators are working to address.

People are also reading…

She started as director of elementary schools with the Iowa City district. Six months later, in January 2016, Kortemeyer moved into her current position, which then had the title of assistant superintendent. The title changed to deputy superintendent of educational services in the past year, and she is one of two people with a deputy superintendent title.

In the position, she oversees student enrollment, mentors first- and second-year principals, and supervises all teaching and learning in the district. She also helped create a fully accredited online learning program for the district.

Kortemeyer and her husband have two adult children. She grew up in the Linn County community of Lisbon.

She started her career in 1993 as a fourth-grade teacher for the Aldine Independent School District in the Houston, Texas, area. She returned to Iowa in 1995 to work as a sixth-grade teacher in the Benton Community Schools.

From 1997 to 2008, she worked in the Cedar Rapids Community Schools. She was an elementary teacher for five years and then, starting in 2002, served as an elementary school principal.

She moved to Linn-Mar Community Schools for seven years as the elementary director of teaching and learning. During her last year, Kortemeyer worked in the position part-time and served as the part-time superintendent of the adjacent Springville Community Schools before being hired by Iowa City Schools.

“Certainly, the Waterloo School District offers a rich tradition of excellence,” she said, expressing hope for the opportunity to contribute her skills and knowledge to the system. “I’m really excited and honored and humbled to get interviewed this Thursday.”

